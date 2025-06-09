Land reform needs free, prior and informed consent says President

File Photo

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has emphasised that any reform to Fiji’s native land laws must protect customary ownership and fully involve indigenous landowners.

Addressing legal practitioners in Nadi, he said land remains central to identity, heritage and national development, and must be handled with sensitivity and proper consultation.

He urged the Attorney General’s Office to work closely with the Great Council of Chiefs to ensure landowners are meaningfully involved in any legislative changes.

Article continues after advertisement

“Free, prior and informed consent is crucial to reforming our laws on native land.”

Ratu Naiqama says the review of native land legislation must balance development needs with landowner participation and protection.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.