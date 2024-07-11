Lal appointed as Acting PS for Fisheries and Foresty

[Photo: Supplied]

The Public Service Commission has appointed Sanjana Devi Lal as the new Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry with agreement of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Lal replaces the former Acting PS Rovereto Nayacalevu who resigned as Permanent Secretary last month and has joined the Fiji Rugby Union as Chief Executive Officer this week.

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada says Lal has 30 years of experience in the Civil Service and has been Conservator of Forests since March 2017.

Rokovada states that she has the qualifications, knowledge and experience to assume the role and he is confident she will be able to perform the duties required of her as the Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry.

Lal graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Forestry from the Australian National University and holds a Postgraduate Degree in Science.

Rokovada wishes Lal well in her new role as Acting Permanent Secretary and acknowledges Nayacalevu for his service and wishes him well in his role as FRU’s CEO.