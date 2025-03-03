Labor market stabilizes

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the labor market is showing signs of stabilization.

This is according to RBF’s Economic Review for February.

The report highlights key changes in migration trends and foreign worker numbers.

It says that the number of Fijian citizens emigrating abroad has dropped significantly, with a 27.3 percent decrease in January compared to the same time last year.

This decline is mainly due to stricter migration and employment policies in Australia, which has reduced opportunities for Fijians looking to work or settle there.

At the same time, the number of foreign workers in Fiji fell by 66.5 percent in January.

However, this comes after a 31.2% increase in 2024, indicating that foreign labor remains a key part of Fiji’s workforce, even with the recent decline.

The report also shows a positive trend in formal employment.

According to the Fiji National Provident Fund, there was a two percent increase in formal jobs in 2024.

This growth was driven by higher registrations in industries such as wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, transport, and administrative support.

Overall, while the number of foreign workers in Fiji has decreased, the country’s labor market is stabilizing with an increase in formal employment in key sectors.

