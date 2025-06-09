Labasa Taxi chairman slams selective PSV drivers

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Labasa Taxi Association chairman Mahendra Prasad has backed public concerns over PSV drivers refusing passengers and choosing where they want to travel, warning that such behavior is fueling the rise of illegal taxi operators in Labasa.

Prasad says authorities must take firm action against licensed PSV drivers who refuse short trips or specific destinations.

He called on the Land Transport Authority to deploy officers in plain clothes to catch offending drivers and impose heavier fines.

“I have already spoken to LTA officers, including the leading hand, Mr. Sumal. I told them to send police officers in civilian clothes to identify these drivers, book them, and give them heavy fines. Instead of a $50 fine, add another $50 to stop these illegal practices,”

He stressed that PSV drivers have no right to refuse passengers, regardless of whether the trip is short or long.

Prasad also urged taxi drivers in Labasa to improve their service, saying poor service from licensed operators is one of the main reasons illegal taxis continue to operate.

