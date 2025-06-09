Labasa Taxi Association calls for tougher action on illegal operators

Labasa Taxi Association President Mahen Prasad. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The Labasa Taxi Association is calling on authorities to take stricter action against illegal taxi operators in the new year, as concerns grow over the increasing number of private vehicles operating unlawfully in Labasa Town.

Association President Mahen Prasad says the issue has become serious, with illegal operators continuing to increase despite numerous complaints lodged with the Police Traffic Department and the Land Transport Authority.

Prasad claims no concrete action has been taken so far, allowing the problem to worsen.

“We are tenants of the Town Council and are authorised to operate and provide services to the public from the Market Taxi Stand. However, over the past three weeks following Christmas and New Year, we have seen private vehicles forcefully entering the Market Taxi Stand and operating illegally from there,”

He says the situation is unfair to licensed taxi operators who comply with regulations and pay required fees to earn a living, while illegal operators continue to benefit without facing penalties.

Prasad hopes authorities will strengthen their enforcement efforts, noting that illegal taxi operations have become a recurring and ongoing issue in Labasa.

