Labasa student alleges defilement

Labasa Police are investigating a case of alleged defilement involving a 14-year-old student.

According to Police, the matter came to light when the victim’s parent took her to the Labasa Hospital where it was confirmed that she was pregnant.

It is alleged that in November last year, the victim and her boyfriend while attending a sporting event at their school on a Saturday, went to an empty classroom where the suspect committed the alleged offence.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim relayed the incident to her parents after being bullied by her peers in school.

Police investigation continues.

The Police Force is pleading with parents and guardians to regularly counsel their children and spend quality time talking about issues confronting the youth of today.

It says education and awareness is important for children to understand the consequences of their actions, and how it can impact their education and future.

The Fiji Police Force is facilitating this through school visitations where community policing efforts with stakeholders, are talking about issues to prevent the harm it will cause.