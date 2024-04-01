News

Labasa SDA youth step in to assist council

Peceli Naviticoko

April 1, 2024

Labour availability is currently a challenge when conducting urgent maintenance work and upgrades for public amenities around Labasa town, as the majority of the council labor force is engaged with upgrade work happening at Subrail Park.

This has been confirmed by Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi since they are now receiving voluntary community groups that are assisting the council with some maintenance work around town.

Labasa SDA youth group leader Semi Tausere says the group has taken that initiative as part of their voluntary community work by painting the Labasa bus stand and also maintaining the cleanliness of the town.

“This is a community service, and we are willing to help the Labasa town council clean up and paint the bus stand. We would like the town council to provide us with any other job that we are willing to assist them with.”

Labasa Special Administrator adds that there is a lot of work that needs to be done, but it will require teamwork and commitment from the public at large.

“So yes, we request youth groups or voluntary youth groups that want to come in; they are mostly welcome to do so. Come and let’s join hands and bring back the beauty of our friend North Town.”

However, the Labasa Town Council will be providing all the materials that are needed, but interested voluntary groups can contact them for assistance in uplifting and maintaining the standard of the Friendly North town.

