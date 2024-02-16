Kuruleca attends World Conference

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca at the UNESCO World Conference in Abu Dhabi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca outlined Fiji’s efforts to integrate cultural diversity in the education curriculum at the UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education in Abu Dhabi.

Kuruleca emphasised the significance of cultural practices in fostering quality and relevant lifelong learning.

She highlighted Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and its role in promoting unity and understanding among diverse communities.

Kuruleca highlighted the Ministry’s initiatives to incorporate visual and performing arts into the curriculum, providing students with avenues for self-expression and reflection.

Meanwhile, Kuruleca will present a Sevusevu to the First Secretary in UAE, Sanaila Laqai and following this, she will have a Talanoa session teachers living and working in the UAE, fostering cultural exchange and understanding.