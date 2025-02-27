Korea to fund 13 major projects

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Fiji and Korea’s relations and development cooperation continue to strengthen, with Korea supporting the implementation of 13 projects in 2025, totalling more than $165 million.

These major projects include renewable energy, medical care, and initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of communities in Fiji.

They also encompass capacity building across various fields, including health, education, agriculture, climate change, and disaster risk resilience.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Raijeli Taga, highlighted this during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung.

Dr. Taga thanked the Korean government for its continued cooperation with Fiji through major development projects implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

She reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to working closely with the Korean Embassy in Fiji to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

