Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

News

Kumar’s lawyer alleges his client is being threatened

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 12:25 pm
self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar is under threat.

The Suva Magistrates Court was informed this morning that self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar is allegedly under threat.

The former Computer Science teacher appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court facing six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament and another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she had made a porn video.

This morning Kumar’s lawyer claimed his client has been subjected to threats whenever he reports to police.

Kumar claims some men wait for him outside the police station and has requested a change to his reporting day.

The Chief Magistrate granted Kumar’s request and he can now report to police any day in a week.

Meanwhile, the State says they have received the file from Police Prosecution and need to go through the evidence before confirming whether the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions or police prosecutors will handle the case

Kumar’s bail has been extended and the case will be called again on March 3rd.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.