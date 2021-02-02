Kumar’s lawyer alleges his client is being threatened

The Suva Magistrates Court was informed this morning that self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar is allegedly under threat.

The former Computer Science teacher appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court facing six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament and another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she had made a porn video.

This morning Kumar’s lawyer claimed his client has been subjected to threats whenever he reports to police.

Kumar claims some men wait for him outside the police station and has requested a change to his reporting day.

The Chief Magistrate granted Kumar’s request and he can now report to police any day in a week.

Meanwhile, the State says they have received the file from Police Prosecution and need to go through the evidence before confirming whether the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions or police prosecutors will handle the case

Kumar’s bail has been extended and the case will be called again on March 3rd.