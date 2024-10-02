Kiran urges action on elderly mental health

A 79-year-old woman was admitted to Lautoka Hospital after sustaining burns in an alleged self-harm incident in Rakiraki yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has expressed deep concern following the passing of a 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Lautoka Hospital after sustaining burns in an alleged self-harm incident in Rakiraki yesterday.

She adds the incident, which occurred on the same day as the celebration of International Day of Older Persons, has raised alarms about the mental health and well-being of Fiji’s elderly population.

Kiran voiced her sorrow over the growing trend of loneliness and depression among senior citizens, many of whom feel abandoned as younger generations move overseas, leaving their elderly relatives behind.

She highlights research showing that factors such as chronic pain, feelings of being a burden, loss of loved ones, and isolation significantly increase the vulnerability of older adults to suicide.

Kiran also stresses that although laws exist allowing elders to report neglect by their children, most parents refuse to take such action to avoid causing trouble for their children.

She also cited the World Health Organization’s findings that mental health conditions in older adults are often under-identified and under-reported, with many elders reluctant to seek help.

Kiran emphasizes the importance of community networks, faith groups, and family members in preventing the isolation of older persons, urging them to engage seniors in meaningful ways to ensure they feel valued and included in society.