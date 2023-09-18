Kim to fight against potential deportation today

Grace Road Group President Daniel Kim

Grace Road Group President Daniel Kim will be in court today fighting to prevent the process of his deportation.

Kim’s lawyer obtained a court order that stopped Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua from deporting him as an illegal immigrant in the country.

Tikoduadua has constantly reiterated that Fiji is only doing what is right, as Kim is listed in Interpol’s Red Notice.

Article continues after advertisement

The case will be heard in Lautoka Court.