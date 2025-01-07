Kids safe after Suva carjacking

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has called on Fijians to remain attentive following a harrowing car theft on Victoria Parade in Suva.

The case involved a man who allegedly stole a vehicle with two children still inside.

According to police, the incident took place when a woman briefly stepped out of her car after it was involved in an accident, leaving the keys in the ignition.

The suspect took advantage of the situation, driving off with the children still in the backseat.

“But, you know, as I always say, let us be careful in whatever things that you, whether on the street or at home, you know, going towards shopping or coming to town.”

Chew commended the quick response of taxi operators who assisted police by blocking the vehicle and aiding in the suspect’s arrest.

The Acting Police Commissioner stated that the children were safely recovered but the event points out the risks posed by opportunistic crimes.

This alarming incident, Chew stated emphasizes the importance of public vigilance especially in situations where vehicles or valuables are left unattended even momentarily.

Chew is reminding Fijians to always secure their belongings and remain alert to potential threats.