KC’s opinion expected by Friday

Senior Barrister Janet Mason (left), Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis. [File Photo]

A Kings Counsel has finally been engaged who is expected to give his opinion this Friday to the Commission of Inquiry.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason confirms they have engaged Professor Philip Joseph from New Zealand who is very learned to give legal opinion.

Professor Joseph was engaged following the termination of FICAC’s Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi.

Saumi was terminated after giving evidence before the COI.

The COI wants a temporary suspension of Barbara Malimali so that they can continue their work.

Mason says that following the opinion, the COI will send a report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

She confirms that the cost to engage a KC is around $15,000.

Meanwhile, the proceeding has made notable progress in recent days.

Mason confirms that former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu and Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa provided evidence yesterday, while Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Independent MP Semi Koroilavesau testified today.

Mason says that Solicitor General Ropate Green is scheduled to appear before the COI tomorrow.

She adds the inquiry is likely to continue beyond Friday due to existing information gaps.

