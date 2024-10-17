Kamikamica reaffirms support for PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [left] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Manoa Kamikamica DPM/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stated this afternoon that he stands firmly with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In a statement, Kamikamica conveyed his message to those who wish to form their own party: resign immediately.

This comes as Prime Minister Rabuka confirmed yesterday that a faction of the People’s Alliance intends to form a new party for the next General Election.

He urged this faction of PA members to leave now and not let the door hit them on the way out.

Kamikamica also told these members that they have no respect for the sacrifices made to secure stability for democracy.

He states that these members have shown no regard for the tens of thousands of Fijians who cast their votes because they believed in Prime Minister Rabuka and the People’s Alliance vision.

The DPM made it clear that there is no room for instability or personal agendas that work against the unity of the nation.

Kamikamica highlighted that the efforts of those attempting to destabilize the coalition government and party will be met with unwavering resolve.

He says they are committed to ensuring that Fiji remains a stable and prosperous nation for generations to come.

Kamikamica states that the work they are doing now is laying the groundwork for economic growth, social unity, and a stronger future.

He stresses that they will not allow anyone to derail that vision.