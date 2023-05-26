Kamikamica hopes GCC continues in future

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica hopes that the Great Council of Chiefs will continue in the future with its relevance in the 21st century.

Following the return of the GCC after it was disbanded in 2007, Kamikamica says the GCC provides guidance on key issues, such as the fact that the majority of the indigenous population lives below the poverty line.

He emphasized that it is the government’s job to address poverty levels, with the GCC providing guidance and support.

Kamikamica says some key areas where guidance will be required are non-communicable disease, the review of social structures, and addressing education gaps.

The minister says the GCC was a core promise, and to see it come to fruition was satisfying.

He also states that this should be a source of wisdom, compassion, and love for all people in Fiji, and more particularly for i-Taukei.