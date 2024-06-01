Kamikamica highlights holistic approach to curb tobacco use

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has reiterated the government’s dedication to a holistic strategy that addresses both the economic and public health implications of the tobacco industry.

Yesterday marked the World No Tobacco Day therefore Kamikamica emphasizes the necessity of reducing tobacco consumption through a combination of public health investments and economic diversification initiatives.

He adds that Tobacco use remains a pressing public concern with 16.6 percent of Fijians reported smoking daily.

“Tobacco use is one of the risk factors for many NCDs including heart disease, stroke, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases. The economic costs of NCDs are enormous, encompassing health care costs, loss of productivity, and the financial burden on families. By addressing tobacco use, particularly soupy consumption, we can make substantial progress in reducing the prevalence of NCDs and improving the overall health of our population.”



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

The Minister says they are dedicated to creating alternative livelihoods for those dependent on the tobacco trade.

Kamikamica adds that Fijians must commit to a future where tobacco use in all its forms is significantly controlled.