Kamikamica affirms Fiji’s commitment to fisheries subsidies

Minister for Trade and Commerce Manoa Kamikamica [right] at the extraordinary meeting of the OACPS Ministers of Trade [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Minister for Trade and Commerce Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji remains committed to addressing the issue of fisheries subsidies at the upcoming World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Kamikamica says this matter stands as their paramount priority.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting of the OACPS Ministers of Trade yesterday, he says Fiji advocates for an outcome that fully aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 14.6 and the mandate outlined in the MC12 Decision on Fisheries Subsidies.

Kamikamica says Fiji wants to achieve a comprehensive agreement that meaningfully addresses overcapacity and overfishing, while providing appropriate and effective special and differential treatment.

He adds Fiji acknowledges the progress made thus far but emphasises the need for further work to finalize arrangements for small-scale and artisanal fishing to safeguard food and livelihood security.

Kamikamica also says that Fiji remains committed to achieving a balanced and meaningful outcome for the second-wave of the negotiations.

However, he says this will not be possible without the ACP solidarity.

He says the ACP Group drove the negotiation process at the last Ministerial Conference and he is urging them to show the same commitment in this Ministerial Conference.

The 13th WTO Ministerial Conference will take place from 26 to 29 of this month in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.