Kalouniwai meets Rabuka

The commander of the Republic Of Fiji Military Forces Major General Jone Kalouniwai is meeting Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The purpose of his visit is unclear at this stage.

He opted not to comment when he was approached by members of the media who are stationed outside the PM’s Office.

This afternoon, the RFMF Commander issued a statement raising concerns with regard to the sweeping changes of the current government to establish a firm transition of power and democratic control as the government of the day.

Major General Kalouniwai says the RFMF has quietly observed with growing concern over the last few days, the ambition and speed of the government in implementing these sweeping changes are creating shortcuts that circumvent the relevant processes and procedures that protect the integrity of the law and the Constitution.

The Commander says while the RFMF recognizes the justifications by the current government to establish these changes, it believes that trying and failing to democratize in adverse circumstances has the potential to bring about fateful, long-term national security consequences.

The majority of the government ministers has left the PM’s office following the cabinet meeting this morning.

However, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, Attorney General Siromi Turaga and Prime Minister are still deliberating at this hour.