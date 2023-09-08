Justice Temo assumes role of Acting President

Acting Chief Justice, Salesi Temo, has been appointed Acting President and Head of State.

In accordance with the provisions outlined in Section 88 of the Constitution, Justice Temo will assume the responsibilities during the absence of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Justice Temo brings to this temporary role a wealth of experience, having served in the Fiji judiciary for more than 25 years.

Article continues after advertisement

His dedication to upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law underscores his qualifications for this significant role.

During this period, Justice Temo will serve as the ceremonial head of state, representing Fiji at various official events, ceremonies, and functions.

This responsibility includes overseeing and upholding the dignity, values, and protocols associated with the office of the President.

Justice Temo’s appointment as acting highlights the nation’s commitment to constitutional principles and the maintenance of its democratic processes.