Justice Ashton-Lewis stresses impartiality

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis has stressed impartiality in the case of inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

With seven of the 35 witnesses already taken the stand, Justice Ashton-Lewis says that all testimonies will undergo thorough scrutiny.

Justice Ashton-Lewis, who is leading the inquiry, stated that witnesses have been highly professional throughout the process.

He says the COI’s objective is to determine whether Malimali’s appointment was conducted with full integrity.

“It’s about the method and manner and we have to look at was there interference that was not proper and if we say yes then did that interference breached proper appointments.”

Justice Ashton-Lewis says the seven witnesses interviewed so far appear engaged and impartial.

“They are giving evidence on their involvement, on what they saw, what they heard and so I have not picked up anyone taking sides.”

The Commission is looking at requesting the President for an extension as witness interviews continue, with the inquiry report expected by the end of next month.