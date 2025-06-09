Judgment set for May in FICAC bribery case

Former Republic of Fiji Military Forces officer Josese Vusoniceva and Labasa businessman Ajesh Sharma await a court decision after the Suva Magistrates Court ruled there is sufficient evidence for the case against them to proceed.

The two men are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count each of bribery.

It is alleged that between January 1 and September 30, 2015, Vusoniceva – then employed by the RFMF as a Works Warrant Officer with the Engineers Unit – accepted payments totaling $9,906 from Sharma.

At the time, Sharma served as the Manager of Sales and Company Secretary for Buildex Marketing Limited. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for Vusoniceva performing certain acts in his capacity as a public servant.

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Vusoniceva also faces an alternative charge of accepting an advantage, while Sharma faces an alternative charge of bribery of a public servant by a person having dealings with a public body.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou stated that the prosecution had presented both direct and circumstantial evidence. The court found that this evidence had not been discredited to the extent that no reasonable tribunal could convict.

Based on this, the court ruled that both accused have a case to answer. However, both men chose to remain silent and did not call any witnesses in their defense.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment on May 12, 2026.

Vusoniceva is represented by Etonia Moce, while Sharma is represented by Jasveel Singh. FICAC State Counsel Nimisha Shankar appeared for the prosecution.

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