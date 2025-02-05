JSC addresses Pryde, FICAC Commissioner matters

The Judicial Services Commission confirms it deliberated on the matters concerning Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde and Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali during a meeting yesterday.

In a statement, JSC Secretary Tomasi Bainivalu stated that they received a letter from Pryde dated 31st January and the Commission will be making a response.

The JSC reaffirms the natural justice process must always be afforded to persons against whom allegations have been raised.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu says following Pryde’s response on January 31st, JSC will convene to deliberate further and follow processes set out the in 2013 Constitution.

He adds that on the matter of the FICAC Commissioner, the JSC has responsibly responded to the letter from the Commission of Inquiry.

He says JSC remains steadfast in upholding the rules of law, fairness and justice ensuring the continued functionality of the ODPP and serving the people with integrity and accountability.