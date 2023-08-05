Joyce Aviation to have standby jet for medical emergencies

In a significant stride towards ensuring seamless access to medical services in Fiji, Joyce Aviation is set to launch a novel initiative that will expedite international repatriation during emergencies.

Managing Director, Tim Joyce, reveals that the company will soon deploy a dedicated jet in Nadi, capable of immediate response and evacuation in critical situations.

Joyce says the decision to introduce this specialized service was inspired by the strong demand voiced by visitors and locals.

Recognizing the need for a swift and efficient repatriation solution, Joyce stresses the vital role it will play in safeguarding the health and well-being of Fiji’s citizens.

“And we handle a lot of emergency medical flights. But the situation is they’re having to wait often days, but as a minimum eight to ten hours for a medical jet to come in. And I know of some notable people that were medevac out just too late. And they probably would still be with us if they were able to get out on time.”

Joyce says medical emergencies can arise unexpectedly, and it is their duty to be prepared to transport patients to advanced medical facilities abroad swiftly.

He adds they look to have this ready in the next month.