Journey to economic revival for Namosi

The people of Nabukebuke are looking forward to the launch of the Namosi’s journey towards economic revival, which will be officiated by the Turaga na Tui Namosi, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The idea started in 2016 with the establishment of the Namosi Eco Retreat in Navunikabi Village, the journey’s first step toward building a sustainable tourism industry.

The province of Namosi is poised for significant economic development through the guidance of the new Namosi think tank led by a team of local leaders and experts.

The think tank will be supported by Blue Horizon Property Group, a private sector sustainable development practitioner specializing in creating blue economic zones tasked with developing strategic initiatives that prioritize the well-being of the people of Namosi, environmental sustainability, and the activation of primary industries and eco-tourism.

The think tank plans to engage with the 7,000-plus Namosi people through village visits and online means to gather their views on the current issues they face and the solutions they envision for the future.

This inclusive approach will form the basis for a 5-year strategic development plan and a comprehensive master plan for the province, which aim to conserve up to 90 percent of Namosi’s ecosystem while utilizing 10 percent for sustainable economic activity.