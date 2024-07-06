Joint efforts will help combat crime: ACP Waqa

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa has challenged the people of the Western Division to change the narrative that more drug related arrests are made in their Division because it is the largest in Fiji.

ACP Waqa says just because it is expected, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Speaking to the members of the Ra Provincial Council, ACP Waqa highlighted that from January to May, 768 drug related offences were recorded throughout the five policing divisions

He adds that by Division, the West has the highest number of cases at 342, while 164 cases were recorded in the North, 156 in the Southern Division, 61 in the Eastern Division and the Central Division recorded 45 cases.

ACP Waqa says in the West, arrests were made from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

He stresses that through consistent collaborations, the figure can be reduced.

The Chief of Crime commended that Ra Province, as the vanua pledged to ban drugs from the province in April.

He also used the opportunity to call for a collaborative approach in addressing crimes against women and children.

ACP Waqa states that it is disturbing to note that many sexual assault cases are committed within a domestic setting.

He adds that crimes happening within our homes depict moral decay, and a need for a more concerted effort to address the why factor.