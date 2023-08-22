Job survey returns after eight years

Fiji is set to conduct its 2023–2024 employment and unemployment survey.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says 50 enumerators are currently in training, which began yesterday.

Field statistician Simeli Drodro says the training will enable the Bureau to conduct a household survey, which is aimed at collecting vital data on Fiji’s workforce in both the formal and informal sectors.

He says the household interviews and data collection will begin from September 11th this year to September 30th, 2024.

The last survey carried out was in 2015, and although it was supposed to be done again in 2020, it did not happen.