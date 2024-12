Speaker of Parliament, Filimone Jitoko

New Speaker of Parliament, retired Judge Filimone Jitoko, will preside over a parliament sitting today for the first time since his appointment.

Jitoko had received the majority of votes from members of Parliament to secure the position.

He succeeds Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who has transitioned to become the president.

The Parliament sitting will commence today and end on Friday.