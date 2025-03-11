Japan funds Pacific disaster preparedness

PIF Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa [right] with Japan’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Iwaya Takeshi [Source: Pacific Islands Forum/Facebook]

Japan has committed 417 million Japanese Yen, approximately $6million to the Pacific Resilience Facility.

This marks a crucial step in strengthening disaster preparedness and climate resilience across the Pacific.

The PRF is set to become the first international financial institution collectively owned by Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member countries.

Its core mission is to provide small-scale grants directly to local communities, ensuring they have the resources to respond effectively to climate change and natural disasters.

PIF Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa pointed out the urgency of equipping Pacific countries with accessible funding.

He stated that natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity, making it essential for communities to respond swiftly and with dignity.



The PRF, Waqa states is designed to meet these urgent needs with community-driven solutions tailored to the Pacific’s unique challenges.

Japan’s contribution, he outlined extends beyond financial support.

Waqa adds that discussions are underway between the PIF and Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create a dialogue mechanism that will strengthen partnership.

This ensures the PRF’s objectives align with broader regional development strategies and the commitments made under the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM).

The PRF Treaty is scheduled to be signed during the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in September 2025, setting the stage for the institution’s official establishment by the end of the year. Grant-making is expected to begin in 2026.

This marks a milestone in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, reinforcing efforts to build a secure and resilient Pacific.

With the potential to work together with global climate funds and development institutions, the PRF is poised to become a key driver in safeguarding the future of the region’s most vulnerable communities.

