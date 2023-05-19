iTaukei Trust Fund forks out $286K for GCC

The iTaukei Trust Fund will cover the cost of the two-day Great Council of Chiefs meeting that will be held on the Chiefly Island of Bau next week.

In a press conference today, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says the total cost stands at $286,000 which includes the preparation cost of $97,000 while the two-day meeting will cost $189,000.

“This includes all logistics costs, the iTaukei Affairs Board covered the preparation cost including the renovation of the meeting house – the Ulunivuaka.”

Vasu says the cabinet approved the iTaukei Affairs Great Council of Chiefs Regulations 2023 early this month.

He states the regulation is only for the meeting in Bau giving it a legal basis.

“The regulation list four categories of membership. There are three ex-official members and they are his Excellency the president, the Honorable Prime Minister and the Minister for iTaukei Affairs. The minister may invite six members, the provincial council may invite three chiefs from each province and three members from the council of Rotuma representing the Chiefs of Rotuma.”

Vasu has received nominations from 13 provinces and three nominations from Rotuma. He has also confirmed that Namosi will not be part of the meeting.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will officially open the GCC meeting where the Ratu Sukuna weeklong celebrations will also be launched.

The two-day Great Council of Chiefs meeting will begin next week Tuesday.