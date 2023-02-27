iTaukei Trust Fund Board welcomes new board members

[Source: iTaukei Trust Fund Board]

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board has announced the appointment of two new board members, bringing the total number of board members to six.

The new members are Doctor Amerita Ravuvu, a policy research and development practitioner with a professional background in human geography, development studies, and medical anthropology.

Jovilisi Suveinakama is a lawyer with expertise in national and international development.

Article continues after advertisement

A statement by the Board stated that the iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive Officer Aisake Taito has welcomed the appointees and has also provided a briefing.

Ravuvu expressed that she initially had some reservations about TTFB’s work, but after the CEO’s presentation, she is now confident that she can contribute effectively towards the organization’s goals.

She is currently a senior advisor at the Pacific Community’s (SPC) public health division, while Suveinakama has worked in various arms of government, including as chief police and strategic advisor to the Government of Tokelau from 2010 to 2017.