News

It is important to respect various faiths and religions: Akbar

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 15, 2021 5:20 am

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, stresses it is important to embrace and respect every Fijians’ faith and religion.

While speaking to devotees who attended the Baisakhi celebration at the Samabula Gurudwara in Suva, Akbar says people should be very proud that Fiji allows for the celebration of all religious festivals and faith without any restrictions.

She says Fijians have lived over many decades together celebrating and appreciating people from different walks of life.

Akbar says not only do we freely practice our respective faiths, but we get to take part and celebrate in all other cultural festivals of fellow Fijians, and Government wants to ensure this is protected.

The Education Minister has also encouraged everyone to continue to do good, share love, and serve one another and the nation as this is a beacon of hope.

