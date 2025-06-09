Israel says Khamenei is dead

Israeli leaders and officials have claimed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed following massive joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, saying there are “many signs” he is no longer alive and that his body has been found.

However, Iranian state media and officials have dismissed the claims, reporting that Khamenei is alive and “steadfast and firm in commanding the field,” calling the death reports part of “mental warfare.”

The conflicting accounts reflect deepening uncertainty amid intense fighting and missile exchanges across the region.

