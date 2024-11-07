Isoqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei commemorates 100 years

Hundreds of women from across Fiji gathered in Suva today to celebrate the centennial of Isoqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei, the country’s largest indigenous women’s organization.

The event recognized the achievements and contributions of indigenous women to their communities and the nation.

Among the many attendees was 84-year-old Lora Lolou from Somosomo in Cakaudrove, who made the journey to the city especially for this event.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a lifetime opportunity for us, as it empowers indigenous women and gives recognition to the talents we possess,it’s a chance to showcase how much we can contribute to society.”

Also present was Rewa mother Sailoama Tinaivakatovo, who is hopeful the celebration will open new doors for rural women’s groups, particularly in terms of financial opportunities.

“This event provides a platform for us to market our arts both locally and internationally. It’s about creating pathways for women to become economically empowered.”

In his address British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr. Brian Jones praised the significant role women play in building stronger organizations, particularly in the workplace.

“Strong women are essential to strengthening any organization, whether in the home, community, or workplace. When women thrive, society thrives.”

The Isoqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei, established over a century ago, continues to play a crucial role in advocating for and supporting indigenous women across Fiji.

It has more than 200,000 members.