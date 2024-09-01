Investor friendly immigration processes implemented

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the government recognizes the importance of attracting skilled workers and investors to drive economic growth.

Tikoduadua highlights that to this end they have streamlined immigration processes to make it easier and more efficient for skilled workers and investors to enter Fiji.

He adds the key changes include the reduction of bureaucratic delays.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have implemented new systems to expedite visa processing and reduce the waiting time for applicants. This includes online application portals and dedicated support for high-priority cases with the introduction of the approved employers list.”

Tikoduadua says the government is also ensuring that Fiji’s immigration laws are enforced fairly and effectively is critical.

He adds they have increased oversight and introduced measures to prevent illegal immigration and ensure that those who enter Fiji do so through legal and transparent processes.