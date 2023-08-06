Investigation into attempted arson ongoing: Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua confirms a suspect has been questioned in relation to the incident but was subsequently released.

Investigation are ongoing into the alleged attempted arson at a fuel company terminal in Walu Bay, Suva last month.

“Whatever his intent was, he put some gas burner underneath some pipe. I’m told it was a water pipe. I’m told they cut the wires and went into it. Anyone would be concerned but the police are still investigating this, they’ve got some leads and I hope this incident is investigated quickly and that we act on it quickly.”

The alleged incident was discovered by a security guard during one of his routine checks.