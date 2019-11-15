Investigation commences in Nadawa fire

National Fire Authority has started investigation into the fire which destroyed three properties in Lumi Road, Nadawa, Nasinu on late Friday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started at around 5.30pm from one of the flats kitchen and quickly spread to the adjacent flats.

It took firefighters more than three hours to control the blaze which is believed to have started from one of the flat belonging to a 33-year-old man.

Article continues after advertisement

The 33-year-old homeowner was inside his flat with his two children aged ten and one and a half years.

His mother-in-law Vishaal Devi says she got a call from one of the neighbors in the evening that her daughters house was on fire.

“He said the house caught fire and I asked him and did anyone get hurt so he said I actually don’t know but yes that house completely burnt down”

Devi says the family was not able to save anything.

“All in ashes, nothing , they are only in one clothe but at the moment the families are assisting with milk and diaper”

The 33-year-old man sustained minor injuries while others escaped unharmed.