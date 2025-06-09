Intimate partner violence claims nine lives in nine months

Nine women have lost their lives to intimate partner violence in the past nine months reflecting the urgency of addressing what remains one of Fiji’s most pressing social challenge.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection says the country continues to record some of the highest rates of violence against women and girls in the world.

She stresses that the alarming prevalence of violence created an urgent need for a coordinated national response.

“Violence against women and girls is not only a social issue — it is also an economic and governance imperative, costing Fiji an estimated $300 million annually. The NAP represents our government’s recognition that prevention is both a human rights priority and a development necessity.”

During her ministerial statement on gender based violence, Kiran reminded members of the parliament, that Cabinet approved the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls (2023–2028) in May last year.

She says the plan, developed through consultations with more than 2,000 Fijians, addresses root causes such as gender inequality, harmful norms, and unequal power dynamics.

Kiran says the government has allocated specific budgets across ministries including Education, iTaukei Affairs, Youth and Sports, and Health, while the Australian Government has pledged six million dollars to support implementation and that UN Women and UNFPA are also providing technical expertise.

She also highlighted key measures underway, including the review of the Family Life Education curriculum, the launch of the Pacific’s first National GBV Shelter Guidelines, outreach to rural and maritime communities, and active engagement with faith groups and traditional leaders.

