International conference attracts top scholars

Deputy Prime Minister and National Committee on Girmit Chair, Professor Biman Prasad. [Source: Fiji Government]

The two-day International Conference which is part of the Girmit Day celebrations will be a platform to discuss a wide range of issues related to Girmit around the world.

The conference which will be chaired by Academic Doctor Ganesh Chand has attracted world’s leading scholars.

Dr Chand says these scholars will bring with them well-researched documented papers as they all have advanced understanding of the subject matter.

Deputy Prime Minister and National Committee on Girmit Chair, Professor Biman Prasad says this is also one program that many people are looking forward to as a range of stories will be shared by all.

“Well known, who is who in Girmit History from places like Trinidad, Guyana, Surinam, Mauritius, India and people who have worked with late Professor Brij Lal all those people are coming. There will be a lot of participation from universities in Fiji.”

Around 150 participants will be part of the conference at the University of the South Pacific which will be opened by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on Friday.