Inmates on hunger strike following dispute

Two inmates in one of the Fiji Corrections Service facilities are now on their third day of hunger strike.

The FCS says the inmates had been working in the kitchen, and following a dispute, they were removed and decided to take this action.

It further says they were provided counseling sessions by senior officers, healthcare professionals, and other support staff; the individuals continue their hunger strike.

The FCS says efforts are also underway to engage spiritual leaders from their respective denominations to provide additional guidance and support.

It adds that the safety of inmates remains a top priority.

It says medical staff are monitoring the two during this period.

The FCS also says that the Minister for Justice and the Fiji Human Rights Commission have been advised of developments regarding this hunger strike.