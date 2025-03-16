Infrastructure boost for Northern airports

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has commenced work on new terminals at Labasa and Savusavu airports as part of Fiji Airports’ capital projects.

Minister Viliame Gavoka stated that the project aims to replace the Adi Laisa Terminal, which has served for 51 years.

He added that this development is part of the Navualiku Project.

“Fiji airport has begun work on the design of further upgrades at both Labasa and Savusavu airports. This includes investments such as pavement construction, tower connectivity, and new terminal for Savusavu. For Savusavu to be prepared to receive more visitors, they need to get their sensors right.”

Gavoka says this is part of the effort by the coalition government to help grow Savusavu into one of the best tourism destinations for Fiji

The Ministry remains hopeful that through the continued investment, they can support the work of the Savusavu Town Council, and more importantly, to make a more meaningful impact for Fijians.

