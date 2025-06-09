Influential figures linked to drug operations

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga has hinted that powerful figures were behind the illegal transportation of 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine seized in Nadi.

Turaga, who is also the Acting Attorney-General, states the drug bust is only the beginning, warning that there is more to the case that still needs to be uncovered.

He said the nine people convicted were merely background players.

“What they are saying is that some influential people, including business people, are involved. Although they (nine) have been convicted, I believe this is just the beginning.”

He adds that there may have been some gaps in the case that need to be revisited.

“The question remains, who were the drugs for when they were illegally exported from the country? Police say it was for the overseas market, but if we look closely, some may have been intended for the local market.”

Turaga reiterates that protecting young people from the grip of drugs should be a national priority, urging communities to stand guard over the next generation, further highlighting that the core focus should be on their interactions outside their homes.

