Indo-Fijian dancers to perform at GCC opening

An Indo-Fijian dance group will also be performing at the traditional opening ceremony of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting.

This will be the first time it will be done on such an occasion and on the chiefly island of Bau.

Turaga Tunitoga, Aisea Komaitai, says this item is included in the program, which has also been accepted by the Vanua o Kubuna, which will happen after the performance by the Turaga na Gone Sau.

“So an Indo-Fijian dance group will also be performing at the opening ceremony, which has been accepted and is included in the program, and they will be performing after the clan from Nakorotubu.”

The President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere are expected to open the meeting, and the launching of Ratu Sukuna Day will also be happening on that same day on the island of Bau.