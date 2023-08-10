Indigenous database launched

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Heritage and Arts yesterday launched the traditional knowledge and culture database for safe keeping of indigenous information and its history.

The Director of the Fiji Museum, Sipiriano Nemani says that it took more than ten years to complete setting up the database.

According to Nemani, the launch signifies a big milestone for the Ministry because it highlights the importance and the need for the indigenous people to safeguard traditional knowledge system, cultural practices, expressions and things as such.

“It’s a success story for the Ministry because of the duration it took to complete the whole process and at the same time a milestone for the indigenous people because more than often as we know that we are an oral base society.”

Nemani is optimistic that this platform can be used to safeguard and documented indigenous information for future generation.