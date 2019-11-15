Indian Government reaffirms commitment

The Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthen Fiji-India bilateral engagements.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja highlighted this while donating $15, 000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

She says the relationship can be strengthened through robust consultations on the potential development opportunities for the two nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Padmaja says the assistance is also in recognition of the commendable work by the Fijian Government to increase outreach to revive the livelihood of communities who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While receiving the assistance permanent secretary for the Prime Minister Office Yogesh Karan conveyed his gratitude.

Karan says the assistance signifies the enhanced bilateral cooperation in advancing the development priorities of Fiji and India.