Indian Government reaffirms commitment

Doctor Rajkumar Ranjan Singh [left] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Biman Prasad [right] during the National Girmit Day Celebrations at Albert Park in Suva. [Source: India In Fiji/Twitter]

Since the formation of the new coalition government, there have been a number of high-level meetings between India and Fiji, which has given new momentum and direction to the relationship between the two countries.

This has been highlighted by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Doctor Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during the National Girmit Day Celebrations at Albert Park in Suva today.

As a trusted development partner of Fiji, Dr. Singh has reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to working closely and partnering with Fiji on its developmental journey.

He adds that India has close and multifaceted bilateral relations with Fiji.

“My visit today to represent the government of India on this historic occasion is also a testimony to India’s special bond with Fiji. One that India is strongly committed to nurturing and taking to the next level with Fijian friends.”

Dr. Singh says the relations between the two countries have been built on mutual respect, cooperation, and people-to-people relations.

He adds that the Indian government’s partnership today covers all major segments of nation-building in Fiji, including education, health, agriculture, small, medium, and micro enterprises, information technology, renewable energy, climate change, and capacity building.