India awaits Fiji's request

India is willing to provide support to Fiji in combating the issue of drugs.

This has been highlighted by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, stating that they are waiting for a request to come from the Fijian government seeking India’s participation in this issue.

He adds that India’s development partnership is demand-driven, standing on the priorities and interests of the partner country.

“So if there is a request coming from the government of Fiji, in this particular area which you mentioned, we’d be very happy to look at it.”



Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

Karthigeyan adds that this commitment reflects India’s approach to international cooperation, ensuring that support is aligned with the needs of Fiji.

He further states that their development cooperation is based on three fundamental principles: equality, mutual respect, and freedom of choice.