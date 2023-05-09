Increasing road accidents worry Police

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force is concerned with an increase in fatal and serious road accidents.

Police say two separate incidents claimed the lives of three people, while nine are admitted in the hospital.

Yesterday at around 2pm along Valley Road at Nacocolevu, Sigatoka, two vehicles collided head-on.

As a result, three people died on the scene, while four have been admitted in hospital.

One of the passengers was treated and discharged.

In a separate incident in Labasa, along Bulileka Road at Vatunibale last night, a vehicle went of road and collided with a street light.

Police say due to the impact, seven passengers sustained injuries.

Five are still admitted in hospital, while two were treated and discharged.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu, says the force sympathizes with the families of the victims; however, drivers need to become more responsible as the lives of their passengers are in their hands.

ACP Driu says drivers must remain extra vigilant at this time because of the school holiday and the fact that many children will be around enjoying their break.

The investigations into both incidents continue.