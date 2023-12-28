Increasing online scams a concern: ACP Driu

The Fiji Police Force has noted an increase in the number of reports in regards to online scams.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says this is one area that they are focusing on and investigating.

ACP Driu adds that the perpetrators lure Fijians by sending messages through the phones.

He has highlighted the scam trends.

“These perpetrators what they do is remove the SIM card, get in touch with your contacts on your SIM card, and send messages by trying to lure them in, saying that you have to give in $200. And if you’re going to go into this draw, we are going to give you $1,000. So Fijians, not to be lured by those kinds of people.”

ACP Driu is calling on Fijians to carefully scrutinize emails and messages requesting money, even if they are from someone known to them.

He emphasizes the importance of authenticating information.