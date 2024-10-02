Income inequality affects older population

The Ministry for Women, Children, and Social Protection has emphasized the issue of income inequality across all age groups, particularly affecting older individuals in Fiji.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says as the population ages, the number of elderly people is expected to rise from 10% to 15% by 2050, and this demographic shift, combined with inadequate social security, raises concerns about increasing poverty among the elderly.

In response, the Ministry is working on formulating an aging policy to improve the quality of life for older citizens.

Tabuya says the coalition government’s commitment to supporting older persons through the Social Pension Scheme, which has been recognized as one of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The scheme provides financial security for people up to the age of 65 and includes bus fare assistance. However, recent changes mean that individuals turning 60 after August 1 will no longer receive this assistance, due to the increase in the retirement age from 55 to 60.”

Tabuya says the government is digitizing social pension records to improve accountability and ensure that only the rightful recipients receive benefits.

Minister Tabuya also addressed concerns regarding delayed payments to pensioners, explaining that such delays can occur depending on government cash flow but are always addressed.

She encouraged pensioners facing issues to report complaints directly to the Ministry for prompt resolution.